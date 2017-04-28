BRIEF-PHH Corp announces agreement with EJF Capital

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 PHH Corp-
* PHH Corporation announces agreement with EJF Capital
* PHH Corp says to nominate James Neuhauser and Kevin Stein for election as directors at 2017 annual meeting
* PHH Corp - Thomas P. Gibbons and Deborah M. Reif will not stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting
* PHH Corp says ejf and its affiliates beneficially own an aggregate of approximately 9.9% of company's common stock
* PHH Corp says pursuant to agreement, ejf has agreed to certain customary standstill, voting and other provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock