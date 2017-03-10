BRIEF-PHH Corp comments on EJF Capital's intention to nominate directors

BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
March 10 Phh Corp
* PHH Corporation comments on EJF Capital's intention to nominate directors
* PHH Corp - "we appreciate ejf capital's input and will continue our dialogue with them and our other shareholders"
* PHH Corp - "corporate governance committee will review ejf capital's director candidates." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, said on Wednesday it was not for sale, following a media report that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands had offered to buy the company.
* Shares up 3.6 pct in extended trading (Adds forecast, updates shares)