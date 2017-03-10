版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 08:00 BJT

BRIEF-PHH Corp comments on EJF Capital's intention to nominate directors

March 10 Phh Corp

* PHH Corporation comments on EJF Capital's intention to nominate directors

* PHH Corp - "we appreciate ejf capital's input and will continue our dialogue with them and our other shareholders"

* PHH Corp - "corporate governance committee will review ejf capital's director candidates." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
