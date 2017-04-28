版本:
BRIEF-PHH Corp's CEO 2016 total compensation $7.8 mln vs $3.6 mln in 2015

April 28 PHH Corp:

* PHH Corp - CEO Glen A. Messina's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus $3.6 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2punsdg) Further company coverage:
