BRIEF-PHH Corp's CEO 2016 total compensation $7.8 mln vs $3.6 mln in 2015

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 PHH Corp:
* PHH Corp - CEO Glen A. Messina's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus $3.6 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2punsdg) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock