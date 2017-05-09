版本:
BRIEF-PHI reports qtrly loss per share $0.97

May 9 Phi Inc

* PHI, Inc. announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $134.6 million versus $164 million

* PHI Inc qtrly loss per share $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
