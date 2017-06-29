FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement
图片视频
2017年6月29日

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp:

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Phibro animal health -under credit agreement, lenders agreed to extend credit to co in form of term a loans in principal amount equal to $250 million

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - credit facilities replaced company s previous revolving credit facility and term b loan

* Phibro Animal Health - under credit agreement lenders agreed to extend credit to co in form of revolving credit facility in principal amount of $250 million

* Phibro animal health corp says credit facilities mature on june 29, 2022

* Phibro Animal - expects consolidated statements of operations for 3 months, year ending June 30, 2017, to include loss on extinguishment of debt of about $2.5 million

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - a loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $2.5 million, is in connection with repayment of previous credit facilities Source text (bit.ly/2t647P3) Further company coverage:

