BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement

June 29 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp:

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Phibro animal health -under credit agreement, lenders agreed to extend credit to co in form of term a loans in principal amount equal to $250 million

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - credit facilities replaced company s previous revolving credit facility and term b loan

* Phibro Animal Health - under credit agreement lenders agreed to extend credit to co in form of revolving credit facility in principal amount of $250 million

* Phibro animal health corp says credit facilities mature on june 29, 2022

* Phibro Animal - expects consolidated statements of operations for 3 months, year ending June 30, 2017, to include loss on extinguishment of debt of about $2.5 million

