2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health reports Q3 earnings per share $0.59

May 8 Phibro Animal Health Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $190 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
