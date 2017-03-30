版本:
BRIEF-Philip Harper reports 13.6 pct passive stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine

March 30 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc

* Philip R. Harper reports 13.6 percent passive stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc as of March 20 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2olmBsg Further company coverage:
