BRIEF-Philip Morris announces EUR300 mln investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Greece

March 22 Philip Morris International Inc:
* Philip Morris International announces EUR300 million
investment in smoke-free product manufacturing facility in
Greece
* Philip Morris International Inc - plant will have an
annual capacity of around 20 billion tobacco sticks.
* Philip Morris International Inc - construction on site
will commence immediately, with production scheduled to begin in
January 2018.
* Philip Morris International Inc - 400 new jobs to be
created from the investment
* Philip Morris International Inc - smoke-free product Iqos
is expected to be available in key cities in over 30 markets in
2017
