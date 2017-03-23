版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Philip Morris International says CEO André Calantzopoulos' total compensation for 2016 was $18.1 mln

March 23 Philip Morris International Inc

* CEO André Calantzopoulos' total compensation for 2016 was $18.1 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2nar1Ch) Further company coverage:
