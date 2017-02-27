版本:
BRIEF-Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance to market its ElastQ imaging shear wave

Feb 27 Koninklijke Philips NV:

* Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance to market its ElastQ imaging shear wave elastography for non-invasive assessment of tissue stiffness of the liver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
