July 13 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* Philips Receives u.s. Fda 510(K) Clearance to Market Its Philips Bluecontrol, a Wearable Light Therapy Device to Treat Mild Psoriasis at Home

* ‍in u.s., Bluecontrol Is a Class Ii Prescription Medical Device Designed for Home Use.​

* TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF BLUECONTROL IN U.S. MARKET IN EARLY 2018. SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)