BRIEF-Phillips 66 Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Phillips 66

* Phillips 66 reports second-quarter earnings of $550 million or $1.06 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09

* Qtrly refining's second-quarter earnings were $224 million, compared with $259 million in q1 of 2017

* Qtrly midstream's second-quarter earnings were $59 million, compared with $77 million in q1 of 2017

* Qtrly chemicals' second-quarter earnings were $196 million, compared with $181 million in q1 of 2017

* Phillips 66 - increased quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 70 cents per common share

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $24.6 million versus $22.31 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: