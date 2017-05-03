版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips 66 says increases quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $0.70per share

May 3 Phillips 66

* Phillips 66 announces increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $0.70per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
