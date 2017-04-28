版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips 66 sees Q2 pre-tax refining turnaround expenses $130 mln-$160 mln

April 28 Phillips 66:

* Sees Q2 pre-tax refining turnaround expenses $130 million to $160 million - presentation slides Source text: (bit.ly/2pGBY2s) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐