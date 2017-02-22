版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Phoenix Investors acquire Whirlpool Corp property in Cleveland, Tenn

Feb 22 Whirlpool Corp

* Phoenix Investors acquire Whirlpool Corporation property in Cleveland, Tenn.

* Whirlpool Corp - sale of former manufacturing plant three property on euclid avenue in Tennessee, to an affiliate of milwaukee-based Phoenix investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐