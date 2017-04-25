BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q1 gross sales up at 161.2 mln euros

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Phoenix Mecano AG:
* Says consolidated gross sales increased from 559.8 million euros to 583.2 million euros in FY ($633.71 million)(+4.2%)
* Says operating result (EBIT) increased from 15.0 million euros previous year to 34.5 million euros in 2016
* Unchanged dividend of 15 Swiss francs per share
* Says raise hope of an increased willingness to invest, at least in short term
* Sees 36-40 million euros as our target range for EBIT in 2017.
* Phoenix Mecano group's gross sales in Q1 of 2017 increased by 9.8% year-on-year to 161.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).