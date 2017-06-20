版本:
BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental

June 20 Phoenix Metals Corp:

* Change of business and financing update

* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions

* In conjunction with deal, co will be conducting non-brokered private placement financing of up to 22.5 million units at $0.20 per unit

* In conjunction with deal, co will be conducting non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10.3 million units at $0.17 per unit
