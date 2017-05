BRIEF-Phoenix New Media Q4 net income per ADS $0.08

March 13 Phoenix New Media Ltd:

* Phoenix New Media reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q1 2017 revenue RMB 285 million to RMB 300 million

* Q4 revenue RMB 411.9 million versus RMB 430.8 million

* Qtrly net income per ADS $0.08

* Phoenix New Media Ltd- net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB239 million and RMB249 million for q1 2017

* Phoenix new media ltd sees q1 total revenues to be between rmb285 million and rmb300 million