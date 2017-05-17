BRIEF-Photronics Q2 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Photronics Inc:
* Photronics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Q2 sales $108.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $127.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect q3 net income attributable to photronics shareholders to be between $0.05 and $0.12 per diluted share
* Photronics Inc - "expect high-end logic to improve, this may not occur during q3 and therefore may not impact sales until later this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.