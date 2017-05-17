BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd:
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics Inc says extends successful taiwan partnership into a new joint venture targeting growing and strategically important China semiconductor market
* Photronics Inc - agreement states that a subsidiary of DNP will acquire 49.99 pct of photronics' wholly foreign owned entity in Xiamen, China,
* Photronics inc - agreement states that photronics will maintain an ownership of 50.01 pct of its wholly foreign owned entity in Xiamen, China
* Photronics - joint venture's financial statements will be included in consolidated financial statements of photronics
* Photronics - JV will include photomask manufacturing facility currently under construction in Xiamen, China, scheduled to begin production by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.