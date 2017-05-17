版本:
BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing

May 17 Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd:

* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing

* Photronics Inc says extends successful taiwan partnership into a new joint venture targeting growing and strategically important China semiconductor market

* Photronics Inc - agreement states that a subsidiary of DNP will acquire 49.99 pct of photronics' wholly foreign owned entity in Xiamen, China,

* Photronics inc - agreement states that photronics will maintain an ownership of 50.01 pct of its wholly foreign owned entity in Xiamen, China

* Photronics - joint venture's financial statements will be included in consolidated financial statements of photronics

* Photronics - JV will include photomask manufacturing facility currently under construction in Xiamen, China, scheduled to begin production by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
