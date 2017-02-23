BRIEF-Phx Energy Q4 diluted loss per share of $0.30

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Phx Energy Services Corp
* Phx energy announces its fourth quarter & year end results
* Qtrly loss per share - diluted $0.30
* Q4 revenue $46.6 million versus $56.1 million
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51