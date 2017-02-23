版本:
BRIEF-Phx Energy Q4 diluted loss per share of $0.30

Feb 23 Phx Energy Services Corp

* Phx energy announces its fourth quarter & year end results

* Qtrly loss per share - diluted $0.30

* Q4 revenue $46.6 million versus $56.1 million

* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
