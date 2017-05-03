版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-PHX Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.13

May 3 PHX Energy Services Corp

* PHX Energy announces its first quarter results, reporting increased revenue and activity levels

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* PHX Energy Services Corp - Continues to anticipate spending $25.0 million on capital expenditures in 2017-year

* Q1 revenue $61.1 million versus $40.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐