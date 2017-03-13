BRIEF-Physicians Realty announces public offering of 15 mln common shares

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Physicians Realty Trust
* Physicians realty trust announces public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
* Physicians realty trust - to contribute net proceeds to operating partnership, physicians realty l.p in exchange for common units in operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: