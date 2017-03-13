版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Physicians Realty announces public offering of 15 mln common shares

March 13 Physicians Realty Trust

* Physicians realty trust announces public offering of 15,000,000 common shares

* Physicians realty trust - to contribute net proceeds to operating partnership, physicians realty l.p in exchange for common units in operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
