BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust announces public offering of 20 mln common shares

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Physicians Realty Trust:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Physicians Realty - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, among others
* Physicians Realty Trust - will contribute net proceeds of this offering to physicians realty l.p. In exchange for common units in operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space