BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Physicians Realty Trust:
* Physicians Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28
* Physicians Realty Trust - q1 2017 total revenue of $76.7 million, up 73.7 pct year-over-year
* Physicians Realty Trust qtrly same-store cash net operating income growth was 6.7 pct year over year
* Physicians Realty Trust - expects to close between $800 million and $1 billion of total real estate investments in 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $77.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.