BRIEF-Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports Q1 EPS of $0.10

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc:
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.45
* Re-authorized company's stock repurchase plan to permit purchase of shares of common stock of up to $250 million
* Authorization supersedes and replaces previously authorized stock repurchase plan
* Piedmont office realty trust inc sees 2017 nareit Ffo and core FFO per diluted share $1.70 - $1.80
* Affirms previously issued guidance for full-year 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.