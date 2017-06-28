BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q1 loss per share $0.04

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in second quarter - Reis
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
June 28 Pier 1 Imports Inc:
* Pier 1 Imports, Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $409.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $421 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc qtrly company comparable sales decreased 0.2% year-over-year
* Pier 1 imports-inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2018 totaled $418.4 million, a decrease of about 1% compared to inventories of $421.1 million a year ago
* Pier 1 imports inc - qtrly net sales $409.5 million versus $418.4mln
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 comparable sales growth flat to up 2%
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 net sales growth to be approximately flat
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 loss per share $0.08 to $0.04
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy earnings per share $0.46 to $0.52
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy comparable sales growth 1% to 2%
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy net sales growth 1.5% to 2.5%
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $413.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc sees q2 sg&a expenses about $132 million to $137 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning to hover near two-year highs after Wall Street rebounded, with tech shares, like Advantest Corp and Shin-Etsu Chemical, outperforming the overall market.