BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

April 12 Pier 1 Imports Inc:
* Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $528.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $530.2 million
* Pier 1 Imports Inc qtrly company comparable sales increased 0.2 percent
* Pier 1 Imports Inc- inventories at end of fiscal 2017 decreased approximately 1 pct to $401.0 million, compared to $405.9 million a year ago
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - full-year guidance for fiscal 2018 includes approximately $26 million of net sales
* Sees Q1 comparable sales growth of 1 pct to 2 pct
* Pier 1 Imports Inc sees FY 2018 comparable sales growth 1 pct to 2 pct
* Sees Q1 net sales growth of flat to 1 pct
* Pier 1 Imports Inc sees FY 2018 earnings per share of $0.46 to $0.52
* Sees Q1 loss per share of $0.07 to $0.03
* Sees full year net sales growth of 2 pct to 3 pct
* Pier 1 Imports Inc sees FY 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $421.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 Imports - expects to close approximately 20 to 25 net stores in fiscal 2018
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - effective may 1, 2017 , terry london named executive chairman , will serve in that role through july 31, 2017
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - board of directors has increased number of directors comprising board from eight to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
