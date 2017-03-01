版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 01:06 BJT

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports recalls glass knobs due to laceration hazard

March 1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Pier 1 Imports recalls about 363,000 units of glass knobs due to laceration hazard

* Pier 1 Imports has received six reports of incidents including two laceration injuries from a broken glass knob Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐