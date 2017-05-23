版本:
BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker furniture due to violation of federal lead paint standard

May 23 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker furniture due to violation of federal lead paint standard

* Says Pier 1 Imports recall involves about 2,500 Temani Wicker furniture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
