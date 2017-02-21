版本:
BRIEF-Pigeon Corp's sales seen climbing 3 pct for year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei

Feb 21 Nikkei:

* Pigeon Corp is expected to report a 7% jump in operating profit to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei

* Pigeon Corp's sales are seen climbing 3 percent to around 95 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2miurRJ] Further company coverage:
