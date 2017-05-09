BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility

May 9 Pilgrims Pride Corp
* Pilgrim’s Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit
agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million
revolving credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp- new facility replaces company's
existing $700 million revolving facility and $500 million term
loan commitment
* Pilgrims Pride Corp- proceeds of loans under new term loan
commitment repaid outstanding revolving borrowings
* Pilgrims pride corp- maturity date of new facility will be
May 6, 2022
* Pilgrims Pride Corp - also entered into a credit
agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a term loan commitment of
$800 million
