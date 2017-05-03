BRIEF-Pilgrim’s Pride reports first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Pilgrims Pride Corp:
* Pilgrim’s Pride reports operating income of $152 million and operating margin of 7.5% for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 sales $2.02 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing capital investment target for 2017 to $250 million from $220 million to reflect acquisition of GNP
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.