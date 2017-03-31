BRIEF-Pilot Gold reports initial 2017 exploration budget at Goldstrike at $5.98 mln

March 31 Pilot Gold Inc:
* Pilot Gold reports year-end financial and operating
results
* Pilot Gold Inc - initial 2017 exploration program and
budget at Goldstrike is $5.98 million
* Pilot Gold Inc - appointment of Dr. Joanna Bailey as
chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective April
4, 2017
* Pilot Gold Inc - Bailey will replace john wenger
* Pilot Gold - in Feb 2017, co applied for an additional
notice of intent for a further 1.8 acres of disturbance in
property's mineral mountain area
* Pilot Gold Inc - company's share of budgeted expenditures
at Kinsley for 2017 program is $0.42 million
* Expect to receive approval on a full plan of operations in
response to NOI by end of Q2 2017
* Pilot Gold Inc - 2017 budget for Black Pine Property is
approximately $0.39 million
