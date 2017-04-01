版本:
BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption

March 31 Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund

* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption

* Redemption price for 24,421,784 Class A units will be $9.38451 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
