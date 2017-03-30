版本:
BRIEF-Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall

March 30 PIMCO:

* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies

* Prior to joining PIMCO, Gregory Hall served at Blackstone Group, most recently as a senior managing director within Blackstone alternative asset management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
