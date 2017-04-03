版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy announce extension of borrowing base redetermination

April 3 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd:

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces extension of borrowing base redetermination

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd - has extended its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination until April 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
