公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy extends semi-annual borrowing base redetermination

April 3 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd

* Pine Cliff Energy- at request of banking syndicate of canadian financial institutions, co has extended semi-annual borrowing base redetermination to april 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
