BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy quarterly FFO $0.05 per basic share

March 14 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd
* Pine cliff energy ltd. Announces record revenue and funds
flow, fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue of $35.2 million, 73% higher than $20.3
million in q4 of 2015
* Quarterly ffo $0.05 per basic share
* Estimates to generate positive funds flow in 2017 at
natural gas prices above $1.70 per mcf
* Increased qtrly production by 43% to 21,525 boe/d (93%
natural gas) from 15,051 boe/d (94% natural gas) in q4 of 2015
* Pine cliff energy ltd - estimates to generate generate
positive funds flow while keeping production flat in 2017 at
natural gas prices above $2.15 per mcf
