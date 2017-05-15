版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 15 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Pingtan marine enterprise reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017; exceeds previously provided eps guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly revenue $5.7 million versus $4.1 million

* Qtrly book value per share $1.53 versus $1.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐