版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise reiterates Q1 2017 EPS guidance of between $0.08-$0.10

Feb 21 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise reiterates 2017 first quarter EPS guidance of between $0.08 and $0.10

* Reaffirms Q1 2017 earnings per share view $0.08 to $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
