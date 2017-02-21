BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise reiterates Q1 2017 EPS guidance of between $0.08-$0.10

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise reiterates 2017 first quarter EPS guidance of between $0.08 and $0.10
* Reaffirms Q1 2017 earnings per share view $0.08 to $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett