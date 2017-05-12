BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market; it signs framework agreement to sell in e-commerce platform and to a restaurant chain
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - Pingtan will provide its deep ocean fish products directly to city shop and honglicun as a primer supplier
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - three parties will form a broad strategic cooperation in production, processing and supply management of pingtan's fishing products
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - expects to complete preparations and begin recognizing sales in Q4 of 2017
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed tripartite framework agreement with Shanghai City Supermarket Co, Shenzhen Honglicun Restaurant Co
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed a tripartite framework agreement to provide its fish products
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project