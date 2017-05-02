版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment elects Anthony Sanfilippo as chairman of the board

May 2 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Pinnacle entertainment elects anthony m. Sanfilippo as chairman of the board

* Sanfilippo will continue in his position as chief executive officer of pinnacle

* Elected anthony m. Sanfilippo as chairman of board, succeeding james l. Martineau in this role

* Martineau will continue as an independent director on company's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
