BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.16

Feb 22 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* Pinnacle Entertainment reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue $637.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $632.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - in 2017, co anticipates capital expenditure related to maintenance to be between approximately $100 million and $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
