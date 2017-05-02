版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 02:33 BJT

BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners enters amendment to loan agreement dated March 29, 2016

May 2 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :

* On April 26, 2017, co entered amendment to loan agreement with US Bank, National Association, dated March 29, 2016

* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit facility provided under loan agreement to March 27, 2018 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2pthmcr) Further company coverage:
