BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

April 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods reports strong 1st quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.55 to $2.60

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $766.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $767.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle foods inc - reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share for year

* Pinnacle foods inc - capital expenditures for full year are now estimated in range of $115 million to $125 million

* Pinnacle foods - impact of easter in 2017 is expected to shift about 2% of net sales and approximately $0.01 of adjusted diluted eps from q1 to q2

* Pinnacle foods-productivity for year continues to be estimated in range 3.5% to 4.0% of cost of products sold, excluding boulder brands acquisition synergies