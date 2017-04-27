BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

April 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods reports strong 1st quarter fiscal 2017
results
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.55
to $2.60
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $766.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $767.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pinnacle foods inc - reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted
diluted earnings per share for year
* Pinnacle foods inc - capital expenditures for full year
are now estimated in range of $115 million to $125 million
* Pinnacle foods - impact of easter in 2017 is expected to
shift about 2% of net sales and approximately $0.01 of adjusted
diluted eps from q1 to q2
* Pinnacle foods-productivity for year continues to be
estimated in range 3.5% to 4.0% of cost of products sold,
excluding boulder brands acquisition synergies
