BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q2 adjusted EPS $0.53 excluding items
2017年7月27日 / 中午12点16分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q2 adjusted EPS $0.53 excluding items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc:

* Pinnacle Foods reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 including items

* Q2 sales $744.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $764.4 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintained its guidance for adjusted EPS for 2017 and now expects to be at low end of range

* Pinnacle Foods - Q2 net sales fell largely due to 2.6% unfavorable impact associated with Q2 2017 business exit of certain Aunt Jemima breakfast products

* Pinnacle Foods-Q2 net sales fell due 0.9% unfavorable impact associated with both Boulder UK business wind-down and SKU rationalization program in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

