BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reorganizes executive management

April 24 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods reorganizes executive management

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - Mark Schiller will assume new role of executive vice president and chief commercial officer

* Michael Barkley will assume role of executive vice president and president, boulder

* Changes for both Schiller and Barkley will be effective May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
