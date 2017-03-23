版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60

March 23 Pinnacle Foods Inc-

* Pinnacle Foods Inc affirms guidance for 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
