BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to exit certain non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products

May 8 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle foods to exit certain non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products

* Decided to exit certain low-margin and non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products sold to retail and foodservice customers

* Reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted diluted EPS in range of $2.55 to $2.60 for full-year of 2017.

* Anticipates a non-cash charge of approximately $50-$60 million for write-down of both tangible and intangible assets associated with exit